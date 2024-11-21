Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,757,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 146,327 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 1,505.0% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 156,058 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,889,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,327,000 after acquiring an additional 807,394 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CEMEX from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

CEMEX stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

