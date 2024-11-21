Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 266 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.