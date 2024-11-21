Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 105,661 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 79.0% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 296,221 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 443,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1,131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 398,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 365,845 shares during the last quarter.

BTT stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

