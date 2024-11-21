Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,135 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,549,000 after acquiring an additional 545,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,749,000 after purchasing an additional 35,307 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 177,422 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $173.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $177.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

