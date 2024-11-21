Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $571,000 in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,686,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,044,000 after purchasing an additional 479,047 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $73,850,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $35,887,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1,538.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,364 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

CRS stock opened at $180.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.43. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $187.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.96 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.82%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

