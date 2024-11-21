Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $608,000 Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on X shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Glj Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.86. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

