Oppenheimer Cuts Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target to $15.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $3.97 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

