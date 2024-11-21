OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.96 on Monday. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPHC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptimumBank by 59.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 21.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OptimumBank by 52.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

