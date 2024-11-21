O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,188.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,175.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,098.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $914.50 and a 1 year high of $1,255.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.