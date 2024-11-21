Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stake Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 280.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 5,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

NYSE:OSK opened at $108.03 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $93.34 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

