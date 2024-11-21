Pathstone Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after buying an additional 381,285 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3,566.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,541,000 after acquiring an additional 353,393 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,788 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 107.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,437,000 after acquiring an additional 140,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $690.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $642.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.38. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $426.49 and a 1 year high of $711.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $691.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,686,464. This trade represents a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

