Pathstone Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,849 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,861,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after buying an additional 38,196 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,437 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 655,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $162,302,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $307.84 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $315.73. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,159.50. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $325.00 target price on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.38.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

