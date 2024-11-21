Pathstone Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,304,000 after purchasing an additional 538,071 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,270.9% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 73,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,413,000 after purchasing an additional 67,931 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 891.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $2,309.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 112.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,049.30 and a one year high of $2,402.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,036.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,709.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,133.49. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,452 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.