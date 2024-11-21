Pathstone Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,059.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,050 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.4% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 46,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $223,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $418.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $404.74 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $464.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

