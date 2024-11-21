Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $10 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 0.96% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 132,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSU stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

