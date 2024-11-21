Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $11.11 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $585.26 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $456.83 and a 52-week high of $633.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.31.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

