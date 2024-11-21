Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $13.04 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,772 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,765 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 40.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

