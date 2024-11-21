Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $13.55 Million Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185,492 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 101.3% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCAT opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.75%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 166,128 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $2,757,724.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,096,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,596,239.40. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 723,927 shares of company stock worth $11,925,047.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

(Free Report)

–

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.