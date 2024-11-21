Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $9.66 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $541.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.52 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.47.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $649.82.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

