Pathstone Holdings LLC Increases Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 497,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,682 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

