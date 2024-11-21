Pathstone Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,141,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,411 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSM. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 559,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 330,189 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 113,782 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of DSM opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

