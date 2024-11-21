Pathstone Holdings LLC Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 244.4% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 131.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 374.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 177.3% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $86.94.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.46.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

