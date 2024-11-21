Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 14,282 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,504 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,282 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of Matador Resources worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Matador Resources by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Matador Resources by 47.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 3.26. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,450. The trade was a 1.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.33 per share, for a total transaction of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 85,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,043.55. The trade was a 1.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,105 shares of company stock worth $562,306. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

