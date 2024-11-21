Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 36,006 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVES. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

AVES opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $53.12.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.