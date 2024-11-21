Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 5,391 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.44% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $11,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 368.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6,881.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jason P. Marino acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,719. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of VAC opened at $90.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.79. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $108.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
