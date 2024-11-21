Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 60 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,806,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 145,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,779,000 after buying an additional 17,182 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,293.11 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $949.99 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,364.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,319.02.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,300. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

