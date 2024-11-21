Pathstone Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Zoetis by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 308,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,230,000 after buying an additional 46,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,050,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,416,000 after acquiring an additional 90,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

ZTS stock opened at $175.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

