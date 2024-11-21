Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 10,019 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TRV opened at $257.12 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.38 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.79 and its 200 day moving average is $225.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,671.75. The trade was a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. The trade was a 21.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

