Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 10,365 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.