Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 255 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Sanofi by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,280,000 after buying an additional 33,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,803,000 after purchasing an additional 246,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,950,000 after acquiring an additional 673,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

SNY opened at $47.78 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

