Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 956 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.5 %

UL stock opened at $57.57 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

