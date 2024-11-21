Pathstone Holdings LLC Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 8,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $132.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.40.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

