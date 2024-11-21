Pathstone Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 906,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $430,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

