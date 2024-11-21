Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $11,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,196,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after acquiring an additional 529,591 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9,997.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,859,000 after purchasing an additional 278,529 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 377,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after purchasing an additional 225,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 178,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $446,725.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,731,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,738,716.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $10,361,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software stock opened at $219.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.31. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $233.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

View Our Latest Report on PAYC

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.