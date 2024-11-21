Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on MD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Get Our Latest Report on MD

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,783.80. The trade was a 18.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,310.79. This trade represents a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,808 shares of company stock worth $751,277. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,557,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,892,000 after purchasing an additional 164,333 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,907,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,540,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,038,000 after acquiring an additional 50,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 453,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.