PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CFO Sells $1,050,210.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,554,209.94. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Stanley Perotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $1,185,765.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 2.1 %

PFSI opened at $102.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $119.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.06.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.62). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $411.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

