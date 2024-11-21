Personal Group (LON:PGH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.72 ($2.31) and traded as high as GBX 200.80 ($2.54). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 199 ($2.52), with a volume of 26,757 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Personal Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 209 ($2.64) target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,421.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 182.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 173.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.85. This represents a yield of 3.99%. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,571.43%.

In related news, insider Ciaran Astin purchased 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £750.69 ($949.88). Also, insider Paula Constant purchased 9,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £19,996 ($25,301.78). 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides benefits and platform products, pay and reward consultancy services, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit policies; and consultancy and software solutions services on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

