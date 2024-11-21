Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $77,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PIPR. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

PIPR opened at $334.13 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $347.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.61.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

