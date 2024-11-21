Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337,031 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,871,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $175.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.90 and a 1-year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,206.90. The trade was a 35.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares in the company, valued at $339,160,251.80. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,295 shares of company stock worth $30,698,791 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

