ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.69. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 234,296 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $299.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,580,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 236,279 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Further Reading

