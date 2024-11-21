ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.69. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 234,296 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,580,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 236,279 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProQR Therapeutics
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.