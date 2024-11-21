Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 20,916 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,916 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 28,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.85%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.