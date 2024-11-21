Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 631 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

MAIN opened at $53.09 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAIN

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.