Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,267,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,113,000 after acquiring an additional 41,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 18.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $12,230,877 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

FDS stock opened at $474.44 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.29 and a 200-day moving average of $434.88.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

