Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.20% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $82.19.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

