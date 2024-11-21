Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.62 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

