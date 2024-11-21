Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $62.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

