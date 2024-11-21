Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.97 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

