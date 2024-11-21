Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 69,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $92.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

