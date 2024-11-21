Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.70 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,487,000 after purchasing an additional 139,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,093,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,866,000 after purchasing an additional 69,169 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $207.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $162.22 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

