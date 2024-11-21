Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.11 Million Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 1,293.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,839 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,949,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 447,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 303,036 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 368,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 35,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after buying an additional 179,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 194,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 116,067 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.